LEAs shoot dead two robbers, arrest three

Two robbers were gunned down in separate shootouts with the Sindh Rangers and police in the city on Thursday.

As per details, a team of the paramilitary force gunned down a robber and arrested his companion in a pre-dawn encounter near Bhains Colony, Railway Lines. In a statement, a Rangers spokesman said two suspects were robbing citizens near the Bhains Colony railway lines and a citizen named Ishaq reported the incident on the paramilitary force’s helpline.

The spokesman said the responding personnel faced direct gunfire from the robbers as they approached the site. The soldiers retaliated and one of the suspects was fatally injured in the ensuing shootout. The other suspect surrendered and was taken into custody by the Rangers, who later handed him over the police.

Shah Latif SHO Amanullah Marwat said the body of the killed robber was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for an autopsy where he was identified as Imtiaz, son of Akbar.

The arrested suspect was identified as Razzak, son of Sikandar Ali, and the SHO said the duo had been involved in a number of street crime cases and had been released from prison a few months ago after completing their sentences.

The paramilitary force also arrested two robbers near Singer Chowrangi in Korangi. As per a spokesman, the suspects – identified as Muhammad Asif and Sadam Hussain – were robbing commuters on a main road in the area.

A patrolling team of the Rangers reached the spot after receiving a complaint and managed to arrest both the suspects. Later, the Rangers handed over the robbers to the police for legal action.

DG’s orders

Sindh Rangers DG Major General Muhammad Saeed visited different areas of the city on Thursday and instructed the officials concerned to take steps to combat crimes, especially street crimes, in the metropolis.

The Rangers chief called for a strategy to be devised to effectively root out street crimes from Karachi. The areas he visited were Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Bahadurabad, Gulistan-e-Jauhar and PIB Colony, and he was briefed by the relevant sector commanders on measures being devised and enforced to curb crime and improve the overall law and order situation of the provincial capital.

Police shootout

The Tipu Sultan police claimed to have killed a robber in a shootout near the railway lines in PECHS. An official of the police station, Zulqarnain, said one of two bike riders signalled to stop for a check opened fire on a patrolling police mobile. The cops retaliated and one of the suspects suffered fatal injuries, while the other managed to escape.

The officer said the robber’s body was shifted to the JPMC for a post-mortem where he was identified as Imran alias Kahif alias Kashoo, son of Pervaiz Khan.

SHO Shahzada Saleem said Imran was wanted in a number of street crime cases registered with the Tipu Sultan and Defence police. He said Imran had even been arrested by the Defence police and had been freed from prison around six months ago.