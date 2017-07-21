Fri July 21, 2017
Karachi

July 21, 2017

CITY PULSE: Symbols and Words

Art Chowk gallery is hosting an exhibition totled “Symbols and Words” by Syed A Irfan and Farrah Mahmood.

Irfan’s work revolves around the basic mode of expression and words that can move you to tears, or evoke absolute joy. Whereas, Farrah Mahmood emphasis on peace, harmony and human values.

The show continues until July 24 from 5pm to 7pm.

Call 021-35300482 for more information.    

