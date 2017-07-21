Fri July 21, 2017
Karachi

July 21, 2017

CITY PULSE: Land – Escape

Sajjad Nawaz exhibits his works at the Canvas Gallery from Tuesday, July 18 between 5pm and 8pm.

The show titled “Land-Escape”, features sensitive works executed in charcoal and graphite.

Sajjad is an alumnus of the National College of Arts, Lahore.

The show continues till Thursday, July 27 from 11am to 8pm (excluding Sunday).

Call 021-35861523 for more information.    

