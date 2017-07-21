Training programme for drivers

LAHORE: Lahore Transport Company (LTC) Thursday organised a training programme at Tthokar Niaz Baig for drivers, fare collectors and related staff in connection with operations of LOV public service vehicles on Route No 141.

According to a press release, the training programme was attended by representative of road safety unit from City Traffic Police Lahore and Motor Mobile Patrolling Inspector, etc.

Enforcement department of Lahore Transport Company emphasised on the proper observance of traffic rules and regulations particularly their conduct with commuters on the roads, driving safety measures about appropriately running and halting of vehicles at proper places (stops), courteous conduct with passengers, over-speeding and to avoid from rash driving.

LTC is organising this training programme at various locations of city with the collaboration of its private transport operators as awareness campaign to facilitate the general public, they added.