Fri July 21, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

July 21, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Training programme for drivers

Training programme for drivers

LAHORE: Lahore Transport Company (LTC) Thursday organised a training programme at Tthokar Niaz Baig for drivers, fare collectors and related staff in connection with operations of LOV public service vehicles on Route No 141. 

According to a press release, the training programme was attended by representative of road safety unit from City Traffic Police Lahore and Motor Mobile Patrolling Inspector, etc.

Enforcement department of Lahore Transport Company  emphasised on the proper observance of traffic rules and regulations particularly their conduct with commuters on the roads, driving safety measures about appropriately running and halting of vehicles at proper places (stops), courteous conduct with passengers, over-speeding and to avoid from rash driving. 

LTC is organising this training programme at various locations of city with the collaboration of its private transport operators as awareness campaign to facilitate the general public, they added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement