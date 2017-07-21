HIV/AIDS law draft on the cards

LAHORE: Punjab is focusing on awareness as key strategy for prevention and control of HIV/AIDS, said Punjab AIDS Control Programme Manager Dr Adnan Zafar Khan at the Orientation Session for Media on HIV/AIDS at a local hotel on Thursday .

The session was attended by UNAIDS Country Director for Pakistan and Afghanistan Mamadou al Sakhu, TV anchors, reporters and officials of the UNAIDS and Punjab AIDS Control Programme.

Speaking during a session held to discuss ways to spread awareness about HIV/AIDS, PACP Programme Director Dr Adnan Zafar Khan said, “The Punjab AIDS Control Programme has conducted free screening, treatment and vaccination of over 17,000 truck/bus drivers and screened about 95 percent jails in all districts of Punjab. We are reaching out to transgenders and have set up a centre at Fountain House,” he added. Dr Adnan Zafar said that the PACP had collaborated with the Walled City of Lahore Authority and Akhuwat where people with high risk behaviour were being offered a comprehensive package. He said that the PACP was working on new draft for legislation for addressing the issues of stigma. “A new draft is being reviewed by a team of experts so that every possible effort is made for the prevention and control of HIV/AIDS in the province and all ancillary areas are addressed,” he added. “There are many areas from infection control to stigma and discrimination against patients that need to be addressed,” said Dr Adnan Zafar.

UNAIDS Country Director Mamadou al Sakhu said his organisation would fully support Punjab in its dedication regarding control of AIDS/HIV and also extend support in effective implementation of HIV legislation once passed.

Elected: Associate Professor of Medicine of Post Graduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital Dr Israr-ul-Haque Toor has been elected new Vice-President of Pakistan Society of Gastroenterology and GI Endoscopy (Punjab Chapter) for a period of two years (2017-19).

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, he has expressed his thanks and determination to work actively for the betterment of the patients of hepatitis at the platform of the society.