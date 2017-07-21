Martyrdom anniversary of Imam Jafar-e-Sadiq

Islamabad: The Patron-in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulema Board and chief of the Tehreek Nafaz Fiqh-e-Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has said that decision of the court should be waited in Panama Case.

He expressed these views while talking to media representatives after leading a mourning procession of Taboot taken out from Ali Masjid under the auspices of Majlis Al-Muwaddat Pakistan in connection with ‘Ashra Sadiq Aal-e-Muhammad’ in observance of martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Imam Jafar-e-Sadiq (A.S.), says a press release.

Agha Moosavi said the incident of terrorism reported from Mastung is condemnable. He said that Imam Jafar-e-Sadiq (A.S.) disseminated the Mustafvi teachings, confronted dictators and preferred to embrace martyrdom instead of compromising on righteousness. He said that great personalities like Imam Abu Hanifa, Jabir Bin Hayan, Imam Malik, and Hisham are his pupils. He stressed that the Islamic World needs to adopt the path of knowledge and wisdom set forth by Imam Jafar-e-Sadiq (A.S.).

Agha Moosavi said that shrines of Imam Jafar-e-Sadiq (A.S.), Rasool’s (SAAW) offspring, Ummahatul Momineen, Sahaba Kubaar and Khatoon-e-Jannat Hazrat Fatima (S.A.) in Jannatul Baqee were razed.

The live nations respect their symbols and Mashaheer and make their lives a beacon of light. Muslims can survive through making the lives of Mashaheer-e-Islam as a beacon of light for themselves.

Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi made it clear that we would continue our protest unless dignity of the holy places is not restored. Meanwhile, the Taboot procession terminated after reaching the Imambargah Zainul Abideen (A.S.).