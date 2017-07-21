AIOU launches business degree programmes

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will offer business sector’s specialised degree programs with the beginning of its new academic year from first of August, it was announced here on Thursday.

These programs aim at facilitating the aspiring students to update their qualification and know-how in the business sector, through distance learning system. The contents and textbooks of these programs are compatible with the international standard. Online teaching will be added to make all sections of the people comfortable to acquire the degree.

As per the directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Shahid Siddiqui, the concerned departments were taking necessary steps to facilitate the students to take admission in the relevant disciplines that include specialization in Commerce, Accounting and Finance.

Meanwhile, business administration programs will also be offered with the start of new academic year. These programs comprise MBA (three and half year-duration), MBA (Two and half year) and BBA (Four year).

The University has strengthened its Department of Business Administration that was established in 1986 with the objective to impart managerial education and skills in the discipline of Business Administration.