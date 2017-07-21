‘Building Lives and Factories’ to be screened at PNCA today

Islamabad: United Nations Information (UN) Centre in collaboration with PNCA Film Club is screening documentary film ‘Building Lives and Factories’ at PNCA Lecture Hall today (Friday), at 6 p.m.

Produced by United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), the film comes on the eve of Fourth Industrial Revolution to show us not only what the industrialisation has been through for more than hundred years but also throwing light into the future. The documentary unspooled on UNIDO's 50th Anniversary.

The documentary shows us all about industrialization-what we got and what we lost. Directed by Miles Roston, this is all about the role industry played in the growth of society and economy in over hundred years. It reveals on how mills, factories and industrial establishments gave the mankind the progress and innovation.

Running for forty minutes, Building Lives and Factories, takes the audiences to Canet de Mar in Spain in early twentieth century. The scene till now had been governed largely by men. This was the beginning of change. The women entered the labour market .This was the initial step to bring in gender equality which eventually became a milestone resulting in voting rights for women. This is how women working in the factories ended end up in bringing social legislation (and a breakthrough in the world of parliament and politics which till then was domain almost entirely by men).

This is only one side of the coin. Let us flip the coin. The film shows us the loss and impact of industry on environment and ecology, resulting in pollution (water, air and sound) and deforestation. In some ways, industrialization also leads to widening (and threatening) gap between rich (getting richer) and poor (obviously getting poorer).

[email protected]