Minister reviews revised school curriculum

Islamabad: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Engineer Balighur Rehman on Thursday asked the Curriculum Review Committee for the early transformation of revised curriculum of Early Childhood Care and Education and classes 1-5 into textbooks.

He also emphasised that the concepts in the new curricula should be adequately reflected in classroom trainings and assessments through coordinated work of curriculum developers, textbook writers and teachers.

The directions were issued during a meeting of the committee here. The curriculum has been revised by a working group of education specialists, curriculum experts, teachers and government officials.

Joint Education Adviser Rafiq Tahir told the participants that the new curriculum had been developed for eight subjects, including ECCE (pre-primary education), General Science, General Knowledge, Social Studies, Mathematics, Islamiat, Urdu and English.

He added that the curriculum also covered values and ethics with a focus on integrity and honesty, civic sense, local and global citizenship, health and hygiene, environmental protection, democratic culture, national harmony, and tolerance and respect for diversity.

The minister congratulated the committee on the achievement and said the government was committed to improving the quality of education in the country and the revision of curriculum based on modern educational standards was a major step in that direction.

He said the focus of the new curriculum was on conceptual learning with defined student learning outcomes, ethical training, character building, appreciation of diversity, democratic and civil understanding not only to improve scholarships but also to promote responsible citizenship.

Adviser to the Prime Minister’s Education Reforms Programme Ali Raza, Secretary of the Federal Education Ministry Shoaib Mir, curriculum experts, officials of the ministry and NCC Secretariat attended the meeting.