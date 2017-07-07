Fri July 07, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

July 7, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Rain, thundershower with gusty winds likely at isolated places

Rain, thundershower with gusty winds likely at isolated places

Islamabad

Rain/thundershowers with gusty winds are expected at isolated places of upper areas of the country while hot and humid weather to grip other parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

Thundershower is likely at Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Malakand, Hazara divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir. A seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan.

Light to moderate monsoon currents are penetrating upper and eastern parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is still affecting upperparts of the country and likely to persist during next 24-36hours, an official of met office said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement