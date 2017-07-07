Schools in KP

The Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE), Mardan has announced the results of the SSC 2017 examinations. The first, second and third positions were secured by students of private schools. No student from a government school succeeded to gain position in the list of top-20 position holders. The above-mentioned result of the Mardan board has rejected the tall claims made by the PTI-led-KP government that boasts that the standard of education in government schools across the province has improved over the years.

The majority of the parents are still not satisfied with the performance of state-run schools. It is to be added that the results of government schools in other districts are also not better. In view of the above, there is a strong need for revisiting the educational policy of the provincial government. The standard of state-run schools should be raised to improve the performance of these schools.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar