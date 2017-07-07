Forex reserves rise to $21.36bln

Print Story
KARACHI Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves rose slightly to $21.367 billion during the week ended June 30 from $21.358 billion a week ago, the central bank said on Thursday. However, the forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan fell $233 million to $16.143 billion due to payments on account of external debt servicing. The forex reserves of commercial banks stood at $5.224 billion as compared to $4.982 billion during the previous week.
