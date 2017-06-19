We’re on the ball

Leisure Leagues, the UK’s largest football league, has decided to begin its operations in Pakistan. A nationwide registration campaign has been planned for the players – irrespective of their age and gender – to build awareness about the initiative. The league will enable Pakistani players to be trained by international coaches.

Through this league, Pakistani players will gain a platform where they can display their talent at an international level. It has also been announced that the league will be inviting football legends like Ronaldinho to visit Pakistan and train players. After the success of the PSL, Leisure Leagues will provide Pakistan with the opportunity to portray a positive image to the world.

Hadia Aziz

Islamabad