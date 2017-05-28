LHCBA to set up protest camp for PM’s resignation

LAHORE: After the expiry of seven-day deadline to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to step down in the wake of Supreme Court’s verdict in Panama leaks case, Lahore High Court Bar Association Saturday has announced to set up protest camp every Thursday during Ramazan.

Talking to the reporters, the office-bearers of the LHCBA said National Action Committee, constituted by SCBA and LHCBA to monitor the movement against the PM, has deferred its plan of launching movement against the PM till Eid-ul-Fitr when it would chalk out the steps needed to run movement against the prime minister.

LHCBA Secretary Amir Saeed said lawyers would set up protest camp every Thursday during the month of Ramazan and start full-fledged movement against the prime minster after Eid.

On May 20, both the SCBA and LHCBA gave seven-day deadline to the PM (till May 27) to resign, threatening of launching a countrywide move against him. Members of PML-N Lawyers Wing and law officers allegedly attacked the convention in a bid to sabotage it. However, the bars successfully held it and conveyed their required message.

LHCBA Vice-President Rashid Lodhi said the Joint Investigation Team cannot hold fair and independent inquiry of the Sharif family till the PM Sharif is in office. The office-bearers of the bar said proper planning for the movement against the PM would be started after holy month of Ramazan. They said the deadline had already ended on May 27, so now the movement would be launched against him.

A meeting of the National Action Committee of the SCBA will be held under Rasheed A Rizvi in order to finalize next course of action.