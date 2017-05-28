Protesters block road for hours halting traffic

IJ Principal Road

Islamabad: Fed up with all the previous assurances from the local administration and political leadership of their constituency, the residents of localities near Sector I-12 along IJ Principal Road took it upon themselves to raise their voice and staged a protest on the IJ Principal Road, one the main roads connecting the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The dwellers of Westridge, Habib Colony, British Homes, Faiz Valley and other adjoining areas have been exposed to various diseases due to disposal of tonnes of garbage from different sectors of the metropolitan city on daily basis and its subsequent burning but nobody has paid attention to address this problem for years.

Time and again, they brought up the issue into the notice of Capital Development Authority and staged several protests under local political leadership including MNA Malik Ibrar at IJ Principal Road but in vain. On Friday, the residents of Westridge, Habib Colony, British Homes, Faiz Valley and other adjoining areas blocked IJ Principal Road in front of Construction Technology Training Institute (CTTI) in Sector I-12. They blocked the road for almost two hours. They raised high pitched slogans against CDA Chairman and Mayor Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad Anser Aziz.