Security beefed up in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The police have enhanced security all over the capital city with the start of the holy month of Ramazan.

More deployment has been made and patrolling increased. The posts on the boundary with tribal areas have been further strengthened to stop any kind of militant attack from outside.

“All the station house officers and sub-divisional police officers have been directed to ensure security and increase patrolling in bazaars and public places ahead of Iftar. Besides, they are directed to take more security measures around mosques and imambargahs during Taraveeh prayers,” Senior Superintendent of Police Operations, Peshawar, Sajjad Khan told The News.

The official said that traffic police would ensure smooth flow of traffic during peak hours so that people were not bothered on roads due to blockade. The SSP said more cops had been deployed at the entry points of the city for improved checking.

“More deployment has been made in markets of food items where thousands of people buy and sell different items for Iftar in the afternoon. The SHOs have been directed to ensure foolproof security of all these bazaars,” said Sajjad Khan.