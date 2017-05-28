Admiral Nawaf new Saudi envoy to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia has officially designated Admiral Nawaf Ahmad Al-Maliki as its new ambassador to Pakistan.

He will be replacing Abdullah Marazouk Al-Zahrani, who had attained superannuation and already left for Saudi Arabia after relieving the charge three months ago. Since then the mission is being headed by Marwan Rizvan Merdad Charge’d Affairs (C’da). Well placed diplomatic sources told The News here Saturday that the government of Pakistan has formally accepted the appointment of Admiral Al-Maliki.

He served here earlier as Defence Attache of Saudi Arabia and recently elevated to the rank of the Rear Admiral. He was decorated by the Royal Navy before his calling it a day. He belongs to Royal Saudi Navy and viewed as capable officer. He has sought retirement from the Navy for assuming the diplomatic assignment in Pakistan. He is quite familiar with the situation in Pakistan and was very popular with the people here due to his courteousness and polite disposition.

Interestingly, Pakistan’s new ambassador to Saudi Arabia Admiral Hisham bin Siddique Khan is also from Navy and took over in Riyadh last month vice Manzoor Ahmad Khan, who has also attained superannuation. It is likely Ambassador Nawaf will present his credentials to President Mamnoon Hussain immediate after Ramadan.

He will be travelling to Islamabad next week. The new Saudi envoy played an important role in strengthening ties of the two brotherly countries in his previous capacity. Diplomatic observers are hopeful that his appointment will greatly help in further improvement of the relations.