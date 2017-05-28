Fruit, vegetable prices go up by 40pc

MANSEHRA: The prices of fruit and vegetables increased by more than 40 percent with the advent of Ramazan on Saturday.

The shopkeepers of fruit and vegetables have been storing an extra-quantity of fruit and vegetables at their shops to meet the demand during the holy month as prices of almost all the products increased in the retail markets.

“I am astonished to visit fruit and vegetable shops today as tomato, which was being sold at Rs40 per kg on Friday, is being sold at Rs60 per kg today and same is the case with other kitchen items,” said Mohammad Naeem, a buyer.

The market also witnessed Rs10 per kg hike in price of Sindri mango, being sold Rs170 per kg.

The price of China apple also increased from Rs270 to Rs280 per kg. The price of

apples of Netherlands also increased by Rs20 per kg

and now being sold at Rs340 per kg.

“I have been expecting more increase in prices of fruit and vegetables on first day of fasting; the district administration should ensure stability in prices of these products,” stated another shopper, Mohammad Jibran.

He said that traders should pass on relief to buyers on fruit and vegetables, which are main items of Iftar.

“I would ask the district administration to take notice of hike in prices of fruit and vegetables and take to justice those responsible for the price hike in the wholesale markets,” he added.