NBF publishes Uxi Mufti’s book

National Book Foundation has published Uxi Mufti’s book ‘Cultural Horizons Pakistan,’ in English, says a press release.

Uxi Mufti is one of Pakistan foremost cultural experts and social scientists of repute, founder of Lok Virsa and National Heritage Museum here. His vision and work have been recognised internationally though many awards including the ‘Sitara-e-Imtiaz’ and the coveted ‘Asia Prize for Culture, Japan.’

The author is a well-known folklorist and scholar of cultural history. He is presenting this book for studying cultural history in all aspects. He has also expressed core issues of our cultural horizons beautifully in all diversity.

‘Cultural Horizons – Pakistan’ is a comprehensive book on our cultural history and background. It is rich in content, style and scope. It is a simple, easily understandable picture of our common rituals, customs, values, practices and beliefs of daily life. It covers tradition of The Indus Valley, its Art Heritage, Sufism and Cultural Dimensions of the land. It also touches upon important topics such as Nazria-i-Pakistan, Identity Crises, and Cultural Geography. There is a description of Islamic Unity, Cultural Diversity and Social Harmony of Pakistani Society. The book describes ancient Civilizations of Mohenjo Daro, Harappa, Buddhist Gandhara and Mughal Rule in Sub-Continent, including influences of Iran, Central Asia and Arabia that deeply and directly influenced our Culture and Civilization.