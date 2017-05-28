RDA seals three illegal properties on Saidpur Road

Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) conducted operation against illegal land use and sealed three properties on Saidpur Road.

RDA’s Building Control Wing has been actively conducting continuous operations against illegal/unauthorised commercial and residential construction activities including plazas/shops, schools and other encroachments within the controlled area of RDA in Rawalpindi city.

Under the direction of Jamshaid Aftab, Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE), RDA’s Enforcement Team in the supervision of RDA's Enforcement Superintendent Syed Aslam Shah, and Building inspector Mukhtar Ahmed with the assistance of Rawalpindi Police from the concerned Police Station carried out an operation against illegal properties, two markets, showroom and two clinics at Saidpur Road.

The owners constructed illegal properties in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and RDA Building and Zoning Regulations 2007 under section 39 and 8.2.2.