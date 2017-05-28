Political workers among nine suspects arrested

The Sindh Rangers arrested nine suspects, including activists of a political party, during targeted raids in different parts of the city on Saturday.

A spokesman for the paramilitary force said a Rangers team carried out intelligence-based targeted raids in Mobina Town, Surjani Town and Khawaja Ajmer Nagri, from where they arrested five suspects and shifted them to the force’s headquarters.

The detainees were identified as Junaid Ahmed Khan, Sher Muhammad and Jahanzaib, alias Chhota, of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L), as well as Muhammad Akram, alias Palari, and Muhammad Akhtar Ali, alias Pahari, of the MQM-Pakistan.

The spokesman said the suspects were accused of target killings, drug peddling, extortion, Fitr collection and disturbing law and order during strike calls.

He said the Rangers soldiers arrested three other men – identified as Muhammad Imtiaz, Ismail and Ali Nawaz – from Mobina Town, adding that the suspects were members of a gang and accused of snatching mobile phone and other crimes.

The Rangers official said a man named Ayaz Khan was arrested from Quaidabad over charges of running a drug den and selling hashish and liquor.

The paramilitary force seized weapons, looted items and narcotics from the possession of the detainees who were later handed over to the local police for further action.