PAKPATTAN: District Education Authority CEO Mian Muhammad Mansha has said that security in all educational institutions has been made foolproof.

In a statement here, he said that security guards had been appointed in all schools. Heads of the educational institutions had been directed to raise boundary walls up to eight feet.

Meanwhile, three dacoits injured a man on resistance here. Javed of Chak 39/EB was on way home after buying milk when three dacoits tried to intercept him but he sped his motorcycle away. It infuriated the dacoits and they shot at and injured him. In another incident, a man and his friends were present at a tubewell when four dacoits came there and robbed them of cash and mobile phones.

Also, five shopkeepers were held on different charges here. In the first incident, a food inspector raided the shop of Islam at Mauza Bubllana and arrested him and his partner when they were allegedly making Khoya in unhygienic conditions. In the second incident, a food inspector raided Chak Sandhay Khan and arrested two shop owners.

