TAKHT BHAI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) general secretary and Senate Deputy Chairman Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said on Sunday conspiracies were being hatched at the international level to weaken Pakistan economically.

"India and Afghanistan are supporting the IS and the Jamaatul Ahrar to destabilise Pakistan," he alleged while speaking at a conference. He said the militant group ISand Jamaatul Ahrarwere behind the recent acts of subversion in Lahore, Peshawar and Sindh,

Maulana Azizur Rehman Hazarvi, former Member National Assembly (MNA) and JUI-F provincial general secretary MaulanaShujaulMulk, former MNA Maulana Muhammad Qasim, Maulana Abdul Saboor, Maulana Mehmoodul Haq and others were present on the occasion.

Abdul Ghafoor Haidericame down hard on the government and said seminaries were raided after every act of sabotage instead of taking action against the neighbouring countries that were sponsoring terrorism.

The Maulanasaid the government should stopraiding madrassas in Punjab and elsewhere in the country. "We will not tolerate such acts. The government should bring the culprits of the attacks to justice instead of resorting to such tactics," he stressed.

He said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would change the destiny of Pakistan, but some elements, including India, were conspiring to sabotage this mega project. Haideri said the people of Afghanistan loved Pakistan, but the Afghan government was pro-India.

Haideri sees bid to weaken Pakistan economically was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 20, 2017 and was last updated on February 20, 2017. This news story is related to Print/187592-Haideri-sees-bid-to-weaken-Pakistan-economically/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Haideri sees bid to weaken Pakistan economically" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/187592-Haideri-sees-bid-to-weaken-Pakistan-economically.