KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait’s supreme court on Sunday sentenced a top bureaucrat to 10 years in jail for joining and fighting with the Islamic State jihadist group in Syria and Iraq.

The court also fined the unnamed Kuwaiti national, who was a top official at the Kuwait municipality, $30,000 and convicted him of calling other people to join the group. The ruling is final and cannot be challenged. Kuwaiti courts have sentenced a number of IS members, sympathisers and financiers to various jail terms. A lower court in December sentenced a Filipina to 10 years in jail after convicting her of joining the jihadist group and plotting attacks.

0



0







Kuwait jails senior official was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 20, 2017 and was last updated on February 20, 2017. This news story is related to Print/187567-Kuwait-jails-senior-official/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Kuwait jails senior official" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/187567-Kuwait-jails-senior-official.