The Lahore High Court has instructed the Federal Public Service Commission to conduct the CSS examinations in the Urdu language from 2018. This step will promote the Urdu language at the national level. However, since nearly most of the educational institutes focus on English, the ratio of Urdu speakers has declined. A large number of people, students and professionals now lack the skills of speaking fluent Urdu.

It is also surprising to note that in the recently held CSS examinations, approximately 92 percent of the students failed in English. Only 202 students managed to qualify the exams, including 114 students from Punjab, 13 from rural Sindh, 16 from urban Sindh, 18 from KP, four from Balochistan, four From Azad Jammu and Kashmir, one from Gilgit and 32 from other areas. The failure of the majority of students appearing for this exam reflects on the deteriorating quality of education in the country. The concerned authorities must take action in this regard.

Aqil Baba

Turbat

