PESHAWAR: A noted educationist Professor DrTajBahadurUppal has passed away.His Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered at 22-Chinar Road, University Town, Peshawar at 4pm today (Monday). He was the father of DrFarooqTajUppal and Dr Salman TajUppal.

