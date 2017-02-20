CHARSADDA: Unidentified persons shot dead Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader and secretary general of the Khatme Nabuwwat Haji Kalimullah in Parang on Sunday, officials said.They said that gunmen shot dead Haji Kalimullah outside his home in Behlolkhel in Parang. Locals said that gunmen were waiting outside Kalimullah’s home and opened fire on him as soon as he came out. The JUI-F activists staged a protest outside the District Headquarters Hospital where the body was taken for autopsy.

