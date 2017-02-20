BANNU: Two persons were killed when rival groups traded fire over property dispute at Janikhel area in Frontier Region (FR) in Bannu on Sunday, official sources said.

They said that there was a property dispute between two groups led by NaikAmal Khan and Najeebulla since long at Nasrikhel in Janikhel area. After exchanging harsh words, the rival groups traded fire. As a result, NaikAmal Khan and Najbeebullah were killed on the spot.

The bodies were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Bannu for autopsy and later handed over to the families for burial.Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lady district councilor Nadia Bibi along with her husband Israr Khan was on her way in the limits of the Saddar Police Station when unidentified gunmen riding a motorcycle fired at them but they escaped unhurt. The vehicle received few bullets. The police registered separate cases and started investigation.

