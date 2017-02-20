LAHORE

PTI leader Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has demanded a national action plan against corruption.

Talking to different delegations in his office on Sunday, he said Pakistan can’t progress in presence of corruption and terrorism.

He said both terrorism and corruption must be rooted out from the country. PTI is fighting according to national desires, and time is not too far when corruption and terrorism will be eradicated from the country, he added. He said the entire nation saluted the sacrifices given by the whole security institutions, including the armed forces.

Moreover, Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Mian Mehmood ul Rasheed led a protest against corruption on Sunday which was attended by dozens of PTI workers.

Besides, according to a press release, former Punjab Chief Minister and PPP central leader Mian Manzoor Ahmed Wattoo visited the residence of former DIG Capt (Rtd) Ahmed Mobeen and expressed condolences.

