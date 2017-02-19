Print Story
Injured student dies
BISHAM: A young boy, who was injured in a bridge collapse incident last week in Kurmang area of Shangla district, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Peshawar on Saturday.
A grade-8 student identified as Sadiq Khan had sustained injuries when a wooden bridge collapsed in Kormang. The bridge connects three union councils. The injured was shifted to a hospital in Peshawar due to his precarious condition. He succumbed to his injuries. The body was shifted to his hometown in Sasobi for burial.