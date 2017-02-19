BUNER: Two persons were killed Saturday in a geyser blast in Totalai area in the district, an official said.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Irshad Khan told the reporters that the geyser at the hujra of tehsil councillor Zarwali Khan exploded late at Saturday night.

He said that two persons Aftab Ahmad and Gul Said were killed on the spot. He said that two rooms of the hujra were destroyed and two cars were also damaged in the blast.

The explosion was heard far and wide and the locals rushed to the blast site. They launched the rescue work and recovered the bodies from the rubble. The bodies were taken to a local hospital and later handed over to relatives for burial.

0



0







Geyser blast kills two in Buner was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 19, 2017 and was last updated on February 19, 2017. This news story is related to Print/187400-Geyser-blast-kills-two-in-Buner/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Geyser blast kills two in Buner" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/187400-Geyser-blast-kills-two-in-Buner.