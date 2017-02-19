Promoting Urdu

This refers to the letter ‘CSS in Urdu’ (February 17) by Sana Ali Bhutto. I disagree with the thoughts and views of the writer. The verdict of the Lahore High Court is appreciable as the conduct of the next CSS Examinations in Urdu is a positive initiative. It is in accordance with the directives issued by the Supreme Court of Pakistan and has many advantages. This step will promote our national language. There are many countries in the world that have adopted their national languages in all areas of life; in fact their leaders also deliver speeches at the UN moots in their own languages. However, Pakistanis are still living under a colonial mindset and look to English as a sign of superiority. Taking the CSS Examinations in Urdu will help many people achieve better scores and subsequently, better positions in the government.

Furthermore, I also hope the higher authorities will review the upper age limit for the CSS examinations: it must be increased to 45 years for regular government servants. This is because many people who have already crossed the upper age limit wish to take the exam now since it is in a language they feel they can do well in.

Nasir-uddin Bangash

Haripur

