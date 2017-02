LAHORE

Garhi Shahu police claimed to have arrested two robbers and seized cash, cell phones and illicit weapons from their possession.

The arrested accused were identified as Kot Khan and Ajab Khan. Meanwhile, Gawalmandi police arrested a kite seller, Nadim and seized 25 kites and 15 rolls of the kite string.

0



0







Two robbers held, cash seized was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 19, 2017 and was last updated on February 19, 2017. This news story is related to Print/187304-Two-robbers-held-cash-seized/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Two robbers held, cash seized" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/187304-Two-robbers-held-cash-seized.