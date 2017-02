LAHORE

Punjab University’s Pakistan Study Centre will organise a two-day international conference on the Kashmir dispute from February 21. According to a press release delegates and scholars from China, Kashmir and Pakistan will participate and share their research in various sessions. The inaugural session will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

