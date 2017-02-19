Karachi

The Karachi Cotton Exchange witnessed dull trading on Saturday, while spot rates remained firm.

The spot rates remained firm at Rs6,650/maund (37.324kg) and Rs7,127/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also remained unchanged at Rs6,785/maund and Rs7,272/40kg after an addition of Rs135 and Rs145 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said slow activity prevailed at the cotton exchange, as buyers and sellers waited for cotton arrivals report, which was released on Saturday that shows a total unsold stocks of 760,966 bales with the ginners.

KCE recorded only single transaction with 900 bales from Sanghar at Rs5,500/maund.

New York cotton market recorded declining trend on all its futures. March futures fell 1.53 cents to 73.48 cents/pound, while May futures dropped 1.25 cents to 75.52 cents/pound, respectively.

