KARACHI: Dr Sabina A Ali has achieved a notable breakthrough in treating a serious disease, according to a report published in the Washington Post. Dr Sabina is a Pediatric Gastroenterology specialist of Pakistani origin at the Stanford Children’s Hospital in the United States. She received her initial medical education at the Sindh Medical University, Karachi.

After many others failed to identify the disease, the young American boy Evan Mann was suffering from, Dr Sabina successfully treated Evan for Crohn’s disease, which is a serious, chronic and supposedly incurable autoimmune disorder characterised by severe abdominal cramps and diarrhoea. Evans had all the tell-tale signs of the disease – his growth was stunted, he had chronic sores on the corners of his mouth and he also felt pain in his lower right abdomen.

Dr Sabina had been treating Evan Mann since 2013. After he was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, he underwent intestinal surgery and is now a healthy boy, having achieved normal growth.

The 40-year-old Dr Sabina is the daughter of Pakistani Senator Ahmed Ali. She is currently working as a full-time Professor at the Stanford University Children’s Hospital. She completed her MBBS from the Sindh Medical University, Karachi, after which she did an internship and then a residency at the University of South Alabama, followed by a fellowship at the Southwestern Medical Center, University of Texas.

Her professional interests include pediatric gastroenterology, celiac disease, chronic abdominal pain, chronic diarrhea, chronic hepatitis, colitis, constipation, Crohn’s disease, digestive disorders, encopresis (constipation with stool leakage), endoscopy services, hydrogen breath testing and inflammatory bowel disease.Currently, Dr Sabina Ali is pursuing her profession with great dedication and enthusiasm in the United States.

