LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has decided to move court after the Punjab Assembly Speaker rejected its reference for disqualification of the Punjab chief minister for allegedly violating his authority in relocation of sugar mills.

While rejecting the reference, the Speaker in its ruling on Friday said that it was filed on the basis of a judgment of the Lahore High Court which had been challenged in the court. Therefore, the Speaker ruled that as the matter was pending in court, it could not be sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Talking to media, Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Mian Mehmood ul Rasheed said the PTI would also boycott the upcoming PA sessions in protest against the attitude of Speaker Rana Mohammed Iqbal Khan. The Opposition leader said that like National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the PA Speaker had also preferred to secure his job rather than acting on merit, adding the PTI had filed the reference keeping in view the court verdict on relocation of the sugar mills.

He alleged that Shahbaz Sharif, as Punjab CM, had misused his constitutional powers while shifting the sugar mills belonging to the Sharif family, adding the plea taken by the PA Speaker for refusing the reference that it was a judicial matter was itself a confession of crime.

He said the PTI would also contact the PPP, PML-Q and JI to devise a joint strategy to boycott the upcoming PA sessions. The PTI was represented by Senator Dr Babar Awan whereas the chief minister was represented by Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan and Musafa Ramday.

