Denial of visas

Denial of visasFebruary 18, 2017Print : Newspost
This refers to the letter ‘Visas for the UN conferences’ (Feb 17) by Col (r) Riaz Jafri. It appears that our intelligentsia is nostalgic about foreign visas. They do not understand that we are surviving on the crutches of the US and other powers and lose no opportunity to turn to them with a begging bowl to obtain economic aid and loans. Our defence equipment is also dependent on external sources as most of the military hardware comes from foreign countries.
Every country has the right to formulate its policies and we should respect that. A nation earns its honour from its economic strength, assimilated technology and an educated population.
Arshad M Khawaja
Karachi