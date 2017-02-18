CM stresses need for extensive training of govt officers

Provincial Services Academy to be made fully functional

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak on Friday stressed the need for effective and extensive training of the provincial government officers so that they could deliver in the changed scenario.

He was presiding over a meeting of the Board of Directors (BoD) of Provincial Services Academy (PSA) at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, an official handout said.

KP Chief Secretary Abid Saeed, former chief secretary Muhammad Azam Khan, University of Agriculture vice-chancellor Dr Zahoor Ahmad Swati, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University vice-chancellor Dr Razia Sultana, senior journalist Rahimullah Yusufzai, and administrative secretaries of finance and establishment departments attended the meeting.

The meeting approved the previous mechanism, the decisions taken and the formula agreed for facilitating the academy’s work.

The chief minister agreed to constitute a committee to be headed by the former chief secretary Azam Khan to work for merging different training facilities in Peshawar and the need-driven facilitation at the NIM/PARD to train KP officers.

The committee would submit recommendations for different training strategies, external collaborative needs, upgrading training services and reaching different training institutions through MoUs.

The committee will recommend the creation of enhanced and quality training and the capacity building of the PSA.

The meeting decided to constitute human resource and finance committees along with an executive committee of the BoD of the PSA. Some powers of the BoD were delegated to the executive committee to run the affairs of the PSA.

The chief minister said the committees constituted for the capacity-building of the existing staff, extension and creation of extensive training facilities and making the PSA a comprehensive body for meeting all the training facilities should be time-tagged. He said he wanted to see the academy functional at all levels of training.

0



0







CM stresses need for extensive training of govt officers was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on February 18, 2017 and was last updated on February 18, 2017. This news story is related to Print/187099-CM-stresses-need-for-extensive-training-of-govt-officers/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "CM stresses need for extensive training of govt officers" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/187099-CM-stresses-need-for-extensive-training-of-govt-officers.