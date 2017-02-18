Dard dey kay darman dey yeh khushi tu os ki hai

Hum ne bas guzaari hai zindagi tu os ki hai

Some of the best poems of all time are about love, pains of separations and memories of meetings with the beloved; about, grief, sadness, sufferings, despair and loss.

Hers is wonderfully moving poetry. She seems to be a nostalgic being, and in her poetry she captures the very essence of nostalgia:

Bohat qareeb raha who hamain khabar hee na thi

Tamam umr yeh dil jis ki aarzu mein raha

Bichar kay tuj se khabar bhi naheen mili apni

Koi bataou keh yeh umr kia huyee apni

Her poetry also reflects human disaffection. It seems we can not only be alienated from each other, but even from ourselves:

Woh aik shakhs ajab jutjoo mein nikla tha

Zaroortoun kay leeyay apni khu mein nikla tha

Tamam sochay huyay lafz mutmin thay magar

Woh ek gumaan keh jo guftgu mein nikla tha

Some of her poetry is a bit of commentary on the utter strangeness of human societies:

Sub safar pe niklay thay raat ho gayee warna

Aadmi ne insaan ko dhoond hee lia hota

Jhoot kay safar mein sub devzaad suchay hain

Es maqam par koi hasr hee utha hota

She has written a number of loveliest, tenderest love poems, some wonderfully haunting about love unrealized, or only half realized:

Udhar nigah uthi aur idhar jukha lee hai

Woh ek nigah tamasha banana aayee thi

Khalooso mehro wafa ki koi tu qeemat ho

Hajoomay sang mein sheeshay ka dil sawali hai

Loss is the flip side of love. The two are stitched together by time, which takes what it gives - meaning, of course, that when a loved one dies loss is part of us forever

Woh humnawa tha mra dost aur maseeha bhi

Magar use ne kia pehli baar tanha bhi

Nigaray jaan tujay rukhsat tu kar deeya lekin

Dayaaray dil mein na ho payay ga swayra bhi

The poetry of Tanzeem-ul-Firdous is a way to express her innermost thoughts and emotions. A true romantic at heart, she expresses feelings of love, hope, passion, despair, vulnerability and romance in her poetry. Trapping time forever and a keeper of memories is what she loves most about the enduring power of poetry:

Sunayain maqta samaytain yeh dastaanay alam

Tamam keejeyay Tanzeem ab yeh qissa bhi

Her poetry has words delicately placed inside a storm. It makes us feel instead of think; as thinking is for the mind and poetry is for the heart and soul. She is a talented poet who packs quite a punch, as in particular her ‘nazms’ demonstrate. They warrant reading.

In her stunning poem for his dying father she seems remarkably fresh and stunningly original even today. Her poem reminds us of the totality of loss we experience in the death of a loved one. How can we ever really and truly accept the fact that someone "who loved us so much" is no more?

Hers are wonderfully simple ‘nazms’, but hardly simplistic. I believe her ‘nazms’ are a wonderful validation of the art and craft of the poet exclusive to her. A heartbreaking and life-affirming meditation runs through her ‘nazms’. The powerful emotions evoked in them will resonate with anyone who has experienced love, loss, and mourning.

Tanzeem's poetry is simple and uncomplicated in its appeal to the reader's own understanding of love and dreams. It opens up reader's heart and touches his/her soul.

