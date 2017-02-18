Islamabad

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) here Thursday adjourned an appeal of the former federal minister for religious affairs Hamid Saeed Kazmi who contested his conviction of 14 years’ imprisonment by the court of Special Judge Central (SJC).

This appeal has been remanded back to the IHC by the Supreme Court. A Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor submitted record before the court. Legal counsel for Kazmi, Sardar Muhammad Latif Khosa, argued before the court that all allegations leveled against his client were baseless. He read out the charge sheet and said that this case was blown out of proportion in the media.

The real culprits in this case were former DG Haj Rao Shakeel, former joint secretary ministry of religious affairs Aftabul Islam Raja and Ahmed Faiz who misused their powers. My client has been a target of political victimization Khosa said. IHC bench after hearing his arguments put of in this matter till today on Friday.

