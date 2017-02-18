Islamabad

On the directions of Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz, Directorate of Health Services (DHS) of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has accelerated its campaign against food handlers engaged in poor food practices.

The teams of Health Services Directorate of the authority are continuing raids in the entire city to ensure provision of quality edible items as per required health standards.

During the last week, these teams have challaned 15 and issued 16 notices to the violators of hygiene sections of PPF Ordinance 1960. Moreover, 50 litres unhygienic and substandard cooking oil was confiscated and destroyed there and then.

Mayor of Islamabad and CDA Chairman, Sheikh Anser Aziz has directed the Directorate of Health Services to continue operation against sub-standard and adulterated food sellers.

He has further directed to ensure the implementation of relevant rules and strict action against sub-standards, un-hygienic and adulterated food sellers. He has further directed to submit daily progress report in this regard.

