In a meeting held to condemn the blast at Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s shrine in Sehwan, the Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) demanded sufficient security for the high and lower courts, on Thursday. Court proceedings in the Sindh High Court (SHC) were also boycotted.

Expressing serious concerns at the recent terrorist incidents, the SHCBA also called for monetary compensation to families of the 88 dead as well as the over 200 injured.

Presided over by the body’s president, Shahab Sarki, the SHCBA further asked the authorities concerned to provide foolproof security to education institutions, mosques and shrines as well as court buildings.

The real culprits were demanded to be brought to justice.

“The federal and provincial law enforcement agencies have continuously been failing to protect citizen’s lives.”

The Pakistan army later on Friday evening claimed to have killed over 100 ‘terrorists’ in less than 24 hours following the suicide blast at the Qalandar Lal Shahbaz’ shrine.

The attack was termed the deadliest in the country in over two years.

Announced by the office of the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the killings came amid calls for more security in the country following a string of recent attacks.

The ISPR’s statement announced that sizeable apprehensions were also made.

Following the Sehwan attack, two border crossings with Afghanistan were closed down by Pakistani authorities.

