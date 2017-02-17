‘Nation salutes sacrifices of martyred cops’

Punjab CM visits residences of SSP Zahid Gondal, ASI Amin

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said: “We will always stand with martyrs’ family as these heroes have sacrificed their today for nations’ tomorrow and the whole nation pays salute to their immortal sacrifices.”

The CM visited residences of martyrs of Lahore blast SSP Zahid Gondal at Bahria Town Lahore and wireless operator ASI Muhammad Amin at adjoining village of Tehsil Shakargarh District Narowal. The CM said he has brought special message of condolence of PM Nawaz Sharif: “We will always stand with martyrs’ family as these heroes have sacrificed their today for nations’ tomorrow and whole nation pays salute to their immortal sacrifices.” He vowed to take full care of family of SSP Zahid Gondal and said that sacrifices of brave police officers and Jawans won’t go in vain.

The CM met daughters, widow and grieving family members of SSP Zahid Gondal and expressed profound grief and commiserations besides praying to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity. He extended his love to Amna and Ayesha young daughters of SSP Zahid Gondal by holding them in his lap. While paying tribute to the sacrifices of departed SSP, the CM said that he has set a high precedent of duteousness by showing bravery which nation will never forget.

The CM visited residence of wireless operator Muhammad Amin Shaheed at Bara Manga village of Tehsil Shakargarh who left behind a widow and three daughters. He extended his commiseration and empathies to the bereaved family and handed over a cheque of Rs1 crore.

The CM said the family of the martyr will be provided with a house nevertheless they are allowed to continue their stay at government accommodation also they will keep on receiving his monthly salary. He assured that the Punjab government will bear all educational expenses of his daughters at institutions of their own choices and also free medical facility will be provided for the whole family. He said these brave sons of nation will be remembered for long time to come as they have rendered the greatest sacrifices in war against terrorists. He paid rich tributes to brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives so that the nation can live in peace.

He said: “Sacrifices of martyrs will be proved fruitful as enemies can’t shatter our determination with such coward acts and we pledge to stand again with more passion to curb the scourge of terrorism and extremism with coordinated efforts.” He conveyed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif directions to facilitate families of the martyrs in every desired way and as a gesture of gratitude PML-N leadership will never leave them alone.

The CM announced upgrade of girls and boys high schools as higher secondary schools at Bara Manga and name Government boys high school Bara Manga after Shaheed ASI as Government Amin Khan Shaheed Boys Higher Secondary School. IG on occasion said that he is head of police family and those departed were children-like to him. He vowed to win the war against terrorism at any cost.

