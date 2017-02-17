PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has said Rs2.2 billion have been released for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of roads and pavement of streets in the provincial capital.

Speaking to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs, MPAs, district nazims and town nazims at Chief Minister’s House, he said that his government has transferred 30 percent of its developmental strategy to the local government system.

MNA Hamidul Haq, MPAs Shaukat Yousafzai, Arbab Jehandad, Arif Yousaf, district nazim Muhammad Asim Khan and others were also present. He said the devolution of power plan carried the element of responsibility; the essence of it is transparently to use the power and authority for the public welfare.

The chief minister also directed to use the available resources for different projects of the district government, adding that the commercialisation of public property would be carried out by the provincial government.

The chief minister directed the district government to complete the construction of five Janazgaha in Peshawar city on the demand of local councilors. Pervez Khattak assured that these projects were in addition to the overall developmental strategy worked out for the beautification and reconstruction of Peshawar city.

