Treating hepatitis

Hepatitis is a serious health problem. Unfortunately, due to a lack of preventive measures and treatment facilities, the prevalence of this disease in Pakistan is the highest in the world.

Since every 10th person in Pakistan is suffering from one type of hepatitis or another, the decision by Punjab government to set up hepatitis control mobile centres deserves praise. It is hoped that with the establishment of these centres, provision of medical facilities for hepatitis patients will become possible.

Saqib Ali

Lahore

