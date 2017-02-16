SUKKUR: Terming research as an antidote against social menaces and guarantee for development of nations, scholars from University of Malaysia, Perlis, have urged students not to rely on government jobs only and explore possibility of establishing entrepreneurial ventures.

They urged the universities in Sindh to generate enough revenue to become self sufficent instead of relying on state funding. They said this while addressing a seminar titled “Malaysian Higher Education: Quality Assurance, Issues and Challenges” held in the video conference room of the University of Sindh, Jamshoro. The seminar was organised by the Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC).

The University of Malaysia, Perlis, researchers Prof Dr Zuraidah Mohammad Zain and Dr H J Huzili Hussain said that there had been growing trend in the world to set up small private enterprises in order to overcome poverty and eradicate social menaces from the society. “People no longer depend merely on government jobs; they must not waste their precious years looking for a government job. They should prefer to get into private sector and operate their own businesses,” said Dr Zuraidah.

The scholars said the University of Sindh had more talented teachers as compared to many universities in Malaysia, adding that there was a dire need to channelise such remarkable teaching human resource in the the right direction.

Dr Huzili said Malaysia had carried out a successful experiment by encouraging its youth to undertake small private business ventures. “Pakistan can also replicate this practice as its youth are not only talented but also passionate about work,” he maintained. He was of the view that the universities should also chart their revenue generation paths instead of waiting for the government funds to flow in. “Universities cannot develop without moving towards commercialisation to a great extent,” said Dr Huzili. He informed that University of Malaysia, Perlis, was in the 16th year of its successful operations. However, it has established high reputation in the academic world across the globe. They said that they were proud of their collaboration with the University of Sindh, Jamshoro, and were very clear on further strengthening the existing academic ties.

Dr Zuraidah said that the University of Sindh was extremely rich in terms of faculty resources and infrastructure. However, she said that there was a need for partial commercialisation campaign to rapidly develop the campus. The Malaysian scholars answered audience questions and also imparted variable information and advice on employment prospects and private enterprise.

