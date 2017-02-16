Rawalpindi: Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) celebrated women day with the collaboration of National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW).

The chief guest for the event was Tehmina Daultana, chairperson parliamentary committee NCSW. Speaking on the occasion she said that this is a day for commemoration of women achievements and celebration of their extraordinary potentials. It is a time to reflect on the barriers that still remain there and how they can be overcome. There are many issues which are faced by Pakistani women that can be eradicated by educating women and giving them opportunities to participate in mainstream economy of the country. She urged that women are the active agents of change and without their participation in mainstream no country can become prosperous.

In welcome address FJWU Vice Chancellor Dr Samina Amin Qadir said that as a pioneer female higher education institution in Pakistan, believes that true liberation comes with socio-economic emancipation. Today on this National Women’s Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to women’s rights, the inherent dignity and the equal rights of men and women. Let us stand together and assist each other in achieving our goal of better life for all.

