LAHORE

American Consul General Yuriy Fedkiw has lauded the measures taken by the Punjab government for women empowerment and development of other sectors.

US Consul General Yuriy Fedkiw called on Punjab Minister for Women Development Department Hameeda Waheed-ud-Din, here Wednesday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Hameeda Waheed-ud-Din apprised the US Consul General of the steps taken for the betterment and empowerment of women in detail. She said, “the more the women will be empowered, the more the country will progress”. She said the government had taken a number of revolutionary measures to bring the women to the mainstream and enable them to play their active role in every field of life. She said a programme of skill development had been implemented to provide occupational skills to the women in the province. She expressed hope that the development and welfare-oriented projects of government would bring a huge change in country.

US Consul General Yuriy Fedkiw lauded the measures taken by the Punjab government for women empowerment and development of other sectors. He expressed hope that development projects for the people of the country would usher a new era of progress of Pakistan.

He appreciated the legislation in Punjab Assembly regarding women protection. He also briefed the minister about the USAID Programme in detail. He said that under the programme, scholarships were being provided to academically talented but economically disadvantaged women on merit and need-based scholarship programme.

