LAHORE

In a bid to develop a culture which recognises the importance of quality in higher education, a ‘Quality Assurance Awareness Week’ is being observed by the University of Health Sciences (UHS) on its campus and at constituent Gujranwala Medical College.

According to a press release issued on Wednesday, during this week activities such as banner display, presentations and seminars will be carried out to educate students, staff and faculty about how to develop a policy and associated procedures for the assurance of the quality and standards of their programmes and work. UHS Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) is organising the week. In this regard, UHS Director QEC, Dr Arif Rashid Khawaja, said that the Quality Assurance Agency of Higher Education Commission was very keen and serious in ensuring quality higher education in Pakistani institutions which met international standards.

He said quality enhancement cells conducted impartial surveys to evaluate programmes, courses and teachers which resulted in improving the quality of these programme and learning and teaching. They played an important role in the ranking of universities, he added.

PUASA: Punjab University Academic Staff Association (PUASA) election 2017 is scheduled to be held today (Thursday) at Institute of Education and Research, Waheed Shaheed Hall.

A total of 736 voters are registered out of which 70 are professors, 60 associate professors, 370 assistant professors and 236 lecturers. According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, the polling time is from 8AM to 4PM. This year, three groups of teachers are participating in the election; Teachers Front led by Prof Dr Sajid Rashid Ahmad and Secretary All Pakistan Academic Staff Association Dr Mahboob Hussain; Teachers Alliance led by Javed Sami and Academic Alliance led by Dr Bushra Rahman. The election commissioner is Prof Dr Javed Iqbal Qazi, chairman, Zoology Department.

Election campaign remained very active during the last one week and ended with the annual dinner held at the University Club. A large number of teachers participated in the dinner.

This year the main topic of the election debate among university teachers’ various circles remained the PU Town III project. The vice-chancellor has announced that the would remain impartial in the election process.

